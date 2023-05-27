Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Night to Die For
$1.99 A Night to Die For by Lisa Schroeder
A Universe of Wishes
$1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton (ed)
Like a Love Song
$1.99 Like a Love Song by Gabriela Martins 
Again Again
$1.99 Again Again by E. Lockhart
Dark and Shallow Lies
$2.99 Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain
Talon
$1.99 Talon by Julie Kagawa
This Time Will Be Different
$1.99 This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura
And I Darken
$1.99 And I Darken by Kiersten White
That Weekend
$1.99 That Weekend by Kara Thomas
How To Make Friends With The Dark
$1.99 How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow
