Young Adult Deals Book Riot's YA Book Deals of the Day for May 27, 2023 Deals May 27, 2023 $1.99 A Night to Die For by Lisa Schroeder Get This Deal $1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton (ed) Get This Deal $1.99 Like a Love Song by Gabriela Martins Get This Deal $1.99 Again Again by E. Lockhart Get This Deal $2.99 Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain Get This Deal $1.99 Talon by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal $1.99 This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura Get This Deal $1.99 And I Darken by Kiersten White Get This Deal $1.99 That Weekend by Kara Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow Get This Deal