Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 13, 2023

Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous
$1.99 Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park
Hotel Magnifique
$2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
If You Could See The Sun
$2.99 If You Could See The Sun by Ann Liang 
You Were Here
$1.99 You Were Here by Cory McCarthy
Monday's Not Coming
$2.99 Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Poison Season
$1.99 The Poison Season by Mara Rutherford
Caraval
$3.99 Caraval by Stephanie Garber
Orleans
$4.99 Orleans by Sherri L. Smith
Girl In The Blue Coat
$2.99 Girl In The Blue Coat by Monica Hesse
The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life
$1.99 The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield
