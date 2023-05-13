Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 13, 2023 Deals May 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor Get This Deal $2.99 If You Could See The Sun by Ann Liang Get This Deal $1.99 You Were Here by Cory McCarthy Get This Deal $2.99 Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 The Poison Season by Mara Rutherford Get This Deal $3.99 Caraval by Stephanie Garber Get This Deal $4.99 Orleans by Sherri L. Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Girl In The Blue Coat by Monica Hesse Get This Deal $1.99 The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Your Guide to Kazuo Ishiguro's Books 25 Must-Read Morbid Nonfiction Books Bigolas Dickolas is the Best of Book Twitter 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation