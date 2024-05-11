Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 11, 2024

The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea

$2.99

The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea by Axie Oh
Promise Boys

$1.99

Promise Boys by Nick Brooks
Don't Call The Wolf

$2.99

Don't Call The Wolf by Aleksandra Ross
Just Say Yes

$2.99

Just Say Yes by Goldy Moldavsky
Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Europe

$2.99

Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Europe by Steve Sheinkin
Hollow Fires

$1.99

Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed
The Stars We Steal

$3.99

The Stars We Steal by Alexa Donne
Burn Down, Rise Up

$1.99

Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
