Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 9, 2024 Deals Mar 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 The Twenty-One: The True Story of the Youth Who Sued the U.S. Government Over Climate Change by Elizabeth Rusch Get This Deal $2.99 Creeping Beauty by Andrea Portes Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Sad is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri Get This Deal $3.99 Pick-Up Game by ed. by Marc Aronson & Charles R. Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $1.99 Rose Under Fire by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal $1.99 Come Home Safe by Brian G. Buckmire Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 9 Books Set in Ancient Worlds Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible 10 New Horror Novels to Keep You Scared this March 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024