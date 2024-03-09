Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 9, 2024

Grown
$2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Twenty-One: The True Story of the Youth Who Sued the U.S. Government Over Climate Change
$1.99 The Twenty-One: The True Story of the Youth Who Sued the U.S. Government Over Climate Change by Elizabeth Rusch
Creeping Beauty
$2.99 Creeping Beauty by Andrea Portes
Everything Sad is Untrue
$2.99 Everything Sad is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri
Pick-Up Game
$3.99 Pick-Up Game by ed. by Marc Aronson & Charles R. Smith
Mirror Girls
$2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams
Rose Under Fire
$1.99 Rose Under Fire by Elizabeth Wein
Come Home Safe
$1.99 Come Home Safe by Brian G. Buckmire
