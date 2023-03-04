Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Victories Greater Than Death
$2.99 Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
Every Variable of Us
$2.99 Every Variable of Us by Charles A. Bush
Tokyo Ever After
$2.99 Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean
Last of the Talons
$1.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim 
Valiant Ladies
$2.99 Valiant Ladies by Melissa Grey 
Every Reason We Shouldn't
$2.99 Every Reason We Shouldn't by Sara Fujimura
Chasing Starlight
$2.99 Chasing Starlight by Teri Bailey Black 
Wicked Saints
$3.99 Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan
All These Bodies
$1.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Over My Dead Body
$2.99 Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
