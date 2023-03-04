Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 4, 2023 Deals Mar 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders Get This Deal $2.99 Every Variable of Us by Charles A. Bush Get This Deal $2.99 Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean Get This Deal $1.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim Get This Deal $2.99 Valiant Ladies by Melissa Grey Get This Deal $2.99 Every Reason We Shouldn't by Sara Fujimura Get This Deal $2.99 Chasing Starlight by Teri Bailey Black Get This Deal $3.99 Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan Get This Deal $1.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $2.99 Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Fantasy Books of All Time Must-Read Books Based On Your D&D Class The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read 2023 PEN America Literary Award Winners 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand Should You Buy That? A Kindle Scribe Review