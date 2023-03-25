Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 25, 2023

Seven Dirty Secrets
$1.99 Seven Dirty Secrets by Natalie D. Richards
Ironhead Or, Once a Young Lady
$2.99 Ironhead Or, Once a Young Lady by Jean-Claude van Rijckeghem
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me
$.99 Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
The Getaway
$1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles
Bookish Boyfriends: A Date With Darcy
$1.99 Bookish Boyfriends: A Date With Darcy by Tiffany Schmidt
Indivisible
$2.99 Indivisible by Daniel Aleman
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
$2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen
Wicked Saints
$3.99 Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan
When You Look Like Us
$1.99 When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris
The Athena Protocol
$1.99 The Athena Protocol by Shamim Sarif 
