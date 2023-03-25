Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 25, 2023 Deals Mar 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Seven Dirty Secrets by Natalie D. Richards Get This Deal $2.99 Ironhead Or, Once a Young Lady by Jean-Claude van Rijckeghem Get This Deal $.99 Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell Get This Deal $1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles Get This Deal $1.99 Bookish Boyfriends: A Date With Darcy by Tiffany Schmidt Get This Deal $2.99 Indivisible by Daniel Aleman Get This Deal $2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $3.99 Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan Get This Deal $1.99 When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris Get This Deal $1.99 The Athena Protocol by Shamim Sarif Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Science Fiction is Real: Realistic Sci-Fi to TBR The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books 8 Terrifyingly Claustrophobic Horror Books 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight QUIZ: Can You Guess These Famous Authors’ Most Read Books?