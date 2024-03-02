Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 2, 2024 Deals Mar 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $2.99 Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $2.99 All The Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace Get This Deal $2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $2.99 The Next New Syrian Girl by Ream Shukairy Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $2.99 Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World by Pénélope Bagieu Get This Deal $1.99 The Castle School for Troubled Girls by Alyssa Sheinmel Get This Deal You Might Also Like Get To Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery Thriller Books For March 2024 The Best Book Club Books Out in March Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out Kind of a Big Reel: 8 Blockbuster Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Becoming Films The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Djinn Like a Lion: 10 Splendiferous New SFF Books Out March 2024