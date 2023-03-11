Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
We Are Okay
$2.99 We Are Okay by Nina LaCour
Get This Deal
The Wrath & The Dawn
$2.99 The Wrath & The Dawn by Renée Ahdieh 
Get This Deal
Speak
$2.99 Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
Get This Deal
The Raven Boys
$1.99 The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater
Get This Deal
Flamer
$.99 Flamer by Mke Curato
Get This Deal
You're Next
$1.99 You're Next by Kylie Schachte
Get This Deal
Indivisible
$2.99 Indivisible by Daniel Aleman
Get This Deal
The Lies They Tell
$1.99 The Lies They Tell by Gillian French
Get This Deal
Over My Dead Body
$2.99 Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
Get This Deal
The Upper World
$1.99 The Upper World by Femi Fadugba 
Get This Deal
The Athena Protocol
$1.99 The Athena Protocol by Shamim Sarif 
Get This Deal
The Restless Dark
$1.99 The Restless Dark by Erica Waters
Get This Deal