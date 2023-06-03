Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for June 3, 2023 Deals Jun 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach Get This Deal $2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson Get This Deal $2.99 I'm The Girl by Courtney Summers Get This Deal $1.99 Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee Get This Deal $2.99 The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert Get This Deal $2.99 Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham Get This Deal $1.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June Get This Deal $2.99 Little Thieves by Margaret Owen Get This Deal $2.99 Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of Sparta by Claire M. Andrews Get This Deal $2.19 Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho Get This Deal $3.99 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Horror Books of 2023 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 A Ranking of Fictional Cats Some of the Most Popular Books That Don’t Exist Truly Terrifying: 24 Must-Read Nonfiction Books for Horror Fans The Best Books You've Never Heard of From the 2000s