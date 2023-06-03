Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for June 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Not Here to Be Liked
$1.99 Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach
Scout's Honor
$2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson
I'm The Girl
$2.99 I'm The Girl by Courtney Summers
Not Your Sidekick
$1.99 Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee
The Revolution of Birdie Randolph
$2.99 The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert
Blackwater
$2.99 Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham 
Jay's Gay Agenda
$1.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June
Little Thieves
$2.99 Little Thieves by Margaret Owen
Kiss & Tell
$2.99 Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram
Daughter of Sparta
$1.99 Daughter of Sparta by Claire M. Andrews
Once Upon a K-Prom
$2.19 Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho
6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did)
$3.99 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe
