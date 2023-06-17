Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for June 17, 2023

Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$1.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Traitor
$2.99 Traitor by Amanda McCrina
A Dark and Starless Forest
$1.99 A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarha Hollowell
Self-Made Boys
$2.99 Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemore
Slip
$2.99 Slip by Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya 
The Witch King
$1.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon 
Somewhere Only We Know
$2.99 Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo
There Will Come a Darkness
$2.99 There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool 
Idol Gossip
$2.99 Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young 
Free Lunch
$2.99 Free Lunch by Rex Ogle
