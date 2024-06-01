Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for June 1, 2024

There's No Way I'd Die First

$1.99

There's No Way I'd Die First by Lisa Springer
My Fair Brady

$2.99

My Fair Brady by Brian D. Kennedy
Self-Made Boys

$2.99

Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemore
Daughters of Darkness

$1.99

Daughters of Darkness by L.J. Smith
You'd Be Home Now

$1.99

You'd Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
Children of Virtue and Vengeance

$1.99

Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
Blackwater

$2.99

Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo, Ren Graham
Jack of Hearts

$2.99

Jack of Hearts by L.C. Rosen
