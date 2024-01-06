Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 6, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Red Palace
$2.99 Red Palace by June Hur
Get This Deal
The Librarian of Auschwitz
$2.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe (Author), Lilit Thwaites (Translator)
Get This Deal
All The Wind in the World
$2.99 All The Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry
Get This Deal
Where to Start: A Survival Guide to Anxiety, Depression, and Other Mental Health Challenges
$1.99 Where to Start: A Survival Guide to Anxiety, Depression, and Other Mental Health Challenges by Mental Health America
Get This Deal
Lord of the Fly Fest
$2.99 Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky
Get This Deal
Even When Your Voice Shakes
$1.99 Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka
Get This Deal
Vassa in the Night
$2.99 Vassa in the Night by Sarah Porter
Get This Deal
Always the Almost
$2.99 Always the Almost by Edward Underhill
Get This Deal