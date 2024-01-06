Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 6, 2024 Deals Jan 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $2.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe (Author), Lilit Thwaites (Translator) Get This Deal $2.99 All The Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry Get This Deal $1.99 Where to Start: A Survival Guide to Anxiety, Depression, and Other Mental Health Challenges by Mental Health America Get This Deal $2.99 Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky Get This Deal $1.99 Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka Get This Deal $2.99 Vassa in the Night by Sarah Porter Get This Deal $2.99 Always the Almost by Edward Underhill Get This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note The 10 Best New Young Adult Books of January 2024 The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads Happy New Fear: 8 Chilling New Horror Books for January 2024 Data Overwhelmingly Supports Libraries and Library Workers: Book Censorship News, January 5, 2024 How to Start Reading Nonfiction