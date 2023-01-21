Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 21, 2023 Deals Jan 21, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 As Long As Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh Get This Deal $2.99 Sense and Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price Get This Deal $1.99 The Vermilion Emporium by Jamie Pacton Get This Deal $2.99 Flip The Script by Lyla Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry Get This Deal $2.99 Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson & Marc Favreau Get This Deal $2.99 Each Night Was Illuminated by Jodi Lynn Anderson Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must-Read Cozy Fantasy Books The 23 Most Influential Comic Books of All Time The Best of the Weird West: 8 Alternate History Westerns The Best Books of 2022, According to Reddit The Most Anticipated Cookbooks of 2023 Ken Follett Releasing New Novel This September