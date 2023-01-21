Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 21, 2023

As Long As Lemon Trees Grow
$2.99 As Long As Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh 
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
$2.99 Sense and Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price 
The Vermilion Emporium
$1.99 The Vermilion Emporium by Jamie Pacton
Flip The Script
$2.99 Flip The Script by Lyla Lee 
Two Truths and a Lie
$2.99 Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry
Unequal: A Story of America
$2.99 Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson & Marc Favreau
Each Night Was Illuminated
$2.99 Each Night Was Illuminated by Jodi Lynn Anderson
The Kindred
$1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow
