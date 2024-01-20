Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Beasts of Prey
$1..99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Check Please! Book 1: #Hockey
$2.99 Check Please! Book 1: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu
My Flawless Life
$1.99 My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon
A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II
$2.99 A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II by Elizabeth Wein
The Lie Tree
$1.99 The Lie Tree by Frances Hardinge
Dead End Girls
$1.99 Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard
14 Ways to Die
$1.99 14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph
When We Collided
$3.99 When We Collided by Emery Lord
