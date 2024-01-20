Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 20, 2024 Deals Jan 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1..99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $2.99 Check Please! Book 1: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $1.99 My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon Get This Deal $2.99 A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal $1.99 The Lie Tree by Frances Hardinge Get This Deal $1.99 Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard Get This Deal $1.99 14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph Get This Deal $3.99 When We Collided by Emery Lord Get This Deal You Might Also Like Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks