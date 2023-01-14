Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 14, 2023 Deals Jan 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $1.99 Lies Like Wildfire by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez Get This Deal $2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $1.99 Off The Record by Camryn Garrett Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $1.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey Get This Deal $2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $1.99 Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small Get This Deal $1.99 The Stepping Off Place by Cameron Kelly Rosenblum Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 The Most Anticipated Science Fiction and Fantasy Books of 2023, According to Goodreads 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots Dark Academia vs. Chaotic Academia: What's the Difference? Ranking The 10 Best Edgar Allan Poe Stories