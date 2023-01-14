Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for January 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Mirror Girls
$2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams 
Get This Deal
Lies Like Wildfire
$1.99 Lies Like Wildfire by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez
Get This Deal
Melt With You
$2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal
Akata Witch
$2.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor 
Get This Deal
Off The Record
$1.99 Off The Record by Camryn Garrett
Get This Deal
The Beautiful
$2.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh 
Get This Deal
The Library of Lost Things
$1.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey
Get This Deal
Beasts of Prey
$2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Get This Deal
Bright Burning Stars
$1.99 Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small
Get This Deal
The Stepping Off Place
$1.99 The Stepping Off Place by Cameron Kelly Rosenblum
Get This Deal