Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for February 25, 2023 Deals Feb 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Crushing by Sophie Burrows Get This Deal $2.99 Kings of B'More by R. Eric Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 Heiress Apparently by Diana Ma Get This Deal $2.99 Flamer by Mike Curato Get This Deal $2.99 The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks by Brandy Colbert and Jeanne Theoharis Get This Deal $2.99 Full Flight by Ashley Schumacher Get This Deal $2.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal $2.99 Angel of Greenwood by Randi Pink Get This Deal $1.99 The Sky Blues by Robbie Couch Get This Deal $3.99 Truthwitch by Susan Dennard Get This Deal $2.99 Finale by Stephanie Garber Get This Deal You Might Also Like We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 20 Must-Read Horror Stories These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year 8 Cozy Video Games That Feel Like Reading A Book