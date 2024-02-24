Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for February 24, 2024

Survive the Dome
$1.99 Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson
In Deeper Waters
$1.99 In Deeper Waters by F. T. Lukens
Saving Savannah
$2.99 Saving Savannah by Tonya Bolden
Swagger
$1.99 Swagger by Carl Deuker
Squad
$2.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle 
The Wolves Are Waiting
$2.99 The Wolves Are Waiting by Natasha Friend
I'm Not Dying With You Tonight
$1.99 I'm Not Dying With You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal
Seven Faceless Saints
$3.99 Seven Faceless Saints by M. K.. Lobb
