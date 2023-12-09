Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Hazel Wood
$2.99 The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
Get This Deal
The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea
$2.99 The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea by Axie Oh
Get This Deal
Imogen, Obviously
$2.99 Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli
Get This Deal
Blanca & Roja
$3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Get This Deal
Flame In The Mist
$1.99 Flame In The Mist by Renée Ahdieh
Get This Deal
Deeplight
$1.99 Deeplight by Frances Hardinge
Get This Deal
If I Can Give You That
$1.99 If I Can Give You That by Michael Gray Bulla
Get This Deal
The Queens of New York
$1.99 The Queens of New York by E. L. Shen
Get This Deal