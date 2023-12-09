Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 9, 2023 Deals Dec 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert Get This Deal $2.99 The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea by Axie Oh Get This Deal $2.99 Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli Get This Deal $3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $1.99 Flame In The Mist by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $1.99 Deeplight by Frances Hardinge Get This Deal $1.99 If I Can Give You That by Michael Gray Bulla Get This Deal $1.99 The Queens of New York by E. L. Shen Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) The Best Books of 2023, According to The Atlantic Let's Stay Together: 8 Romance Books With No Third-Act Breakup 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written