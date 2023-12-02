Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal
Akata Witch
$2.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Beasts of Prey
$2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Get This Deal
Run
$2.99 Run by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell
Get This Deal
Speak
$2.99 Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
Get This Deal
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
Northranger
$2.99 Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo
Get This Deal
The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Get This Deal