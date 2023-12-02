Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 2, 2023 Deals Dec 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $2.99 Run by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell Get This Deal $2.99 Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson Get This Deal $2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Get This Deal $2.99 Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 8 New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in December 2023 The 25 Best Christmas Books of All Time 8 Knockout New Nonfiction Books to Read in December 2023