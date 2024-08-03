Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 3, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

This Dark Descent

$2.99

This Dark Descent by Kalyn Josephson
White Smoke

$2.99

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Spirit Bears Its Teeth

$2.99

The Spirit Bears Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Love & Resistance

$2.99

Love & Resistance by Kara H.L. Chen
Wings of Ebony

$2.99

Wings of Ebony by J. Elle
Gather

$2.99

Gather by Kenneth M. Cadow
Wild Beauty

$2.99

Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore
The Novice

$2.99

The Novice by Taran Matharu
A Long Stretch of Bad Days

$2.99

A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis
The Final Six

$2.99

The Final Six by Alexandra Monir
