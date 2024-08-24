Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 24, 2024 Deals Aug 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99What The River Knows by Isabel IbañezGet This Deal$2.99Heiress Takes All by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-BrokaGet This Deal $2.99The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi, translated by Cathy HiranoGet This Deal$1.99The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR PanGet This Deal $2.99Verse Book One: The Broken Half by Sam BeckGet This Deal$2.99Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara FitzgeraldGet This Deal $2.99How You Grow Wings by Rimma OnosetaGet This Deal$1.99Blood Magic by Tessa GrattonGet This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Moms For Liberty Lose Big In Florida and Other Library News, August 23, 2024 8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall The Biggest Book Club Books To Look For This Fall