Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

What The River Knows

$2.99

What The River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Get This Deal
Heiress Takes All

$2.99

Heiress Takes All by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
Get This Deal
The Beast Player

$2.99

The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi, translated by Cathy Hirano
Get This Deal
The Astonishing Color of After

$1.99

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan
Get This Deal
Verse Book One: The Broken Half

$2.99

Verse Book One: The Broken Half by Sam Beck
Get This Deal
Beyond the Ruby Veil

$2.99

Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald
Get This Deal
How You Grow Wings

$2.99

How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta
Get This Deal
Blood Magic

$1.99

Blood Magic by Tessa Gratton
Get This Deal