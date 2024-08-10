Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 10, 2024 Deals Aug 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy RibayGet This Deal$1.99Plan A by Deb CalettiGet This Deal $1.99Spice Road by Maiya IbrahimGet This Deal$1.99Room Service by Maren StoffelsGet This Deal $3.99Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes MusikavanhuGet This Deal$3.99Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola BelloGet This Deal $1.99Stars, Hide Your Fires by Jessica BestGet This Deal$1.99The Colliding Worlds of Mina Lee by Ellen OhGet This Deal $1.99Caste (Adapted for Young Adults) by Isabel WilkersonGet This Deal$1.99What's Eating Jackie Oh? by Patricia ParkGet This Deal $1.99The Wild by Owen LaukkanenGet This Deal$1.99You Bet Your Heart by Danielle ParkerGet This Deal $1.99Dead Girls Don't Say Sorry by Alex RitanyGet This Deal$1.99The Kingdom of Back by Marie LuGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 10 Books That Expand a Classic's Universe 10 of the Best Books on Writing and Publishing Short Historical Fiction Books To Read In a Weekend A Double Dose of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases Compelling Historical Fantasy YA