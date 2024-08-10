Riot Headline The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for August 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Patron Saints of Nothing

$2.99

Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay
Get This Deal
Plan A

$1.99

Plan A by Deb Caletti
Get This Deal
Spice Road

$1.99

Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim
Get This Deal
Room Service

$1.99

Room Service by Maren Stoffels
Get This Deal
Ride or Die

$3.99

Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu
Get This Deal
Love in Winter Wonderland

$3.99

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello
Get This Deal
Stars, Hide Your Fires

$1.99

Stars, Hide Your Fires by Jessica Best
Get This Deal
The Colliding Worlds of Mina Lee

$1.99

The Colliding Worlds of Mina Lee by Ellen Oh
Get This Deal
Caste (Adapted for Young Adults)

$1.99

Caste (Adapted for Young Adults) by Isabel Wilkerson
Get This Deal
What's Eating Jackie Oh?

$1.99

What's Eating Jackie Oh? by Patricia Park
Get This Deal
The Wild

$1.99

The Wild by Owen Laukkanen
Get This Deal
You Bet Your Heart

$1.99

You Bet Your Heart by Danielle Parker
Get This Deal
Dead Girls Don't Say Sorry

$1.99

Dead Girls Don't Say Sorry by Alex Ritany
Get This Deal
The Kingdom of Back

$1.99

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
Get This Deal