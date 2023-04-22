Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for April 22, 2023

Legend
$2.99 Legend by Marie Lu
The Darkening
$2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara
Heartstopper
$1.99 Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
Spice Road
$2.99 Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen
$4.99 Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shae Ernshaw
The Honeys
$1.99 The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
Bluebird
$1.99 Bluebird by Sharon Cameron
Seoulmates
$2.99 Seoulmates by Susan Lee
At The End of Everything
$1.99 At The End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp
Kate In Waiting
$2.99 Kate In Waiting by Becky Albertalli
Edited
$4.99 Edited by Barry Lyga
Concrete Rose
$2.99 Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
