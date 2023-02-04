Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: February 4, 2023

My Sister's Big Fat Indian Wedding
$2.99 My Sister's Big Fat Indian Wedding by Sajni Patel
Deep in Providence
$2.99 Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson
The Fixer
$3.99 The Fixer by Jennifer Lynn Barnes 
Monster
$2.99 Monster by Walter Dean Myers
She Gets The Girl
$1.99 She Gets The Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
A Spark of White Fire
$2.99 A Spark of White Fire by Sangu Mandanna 
Fools in Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales
$2.99 Fools in Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales by Ashley Herring Blake & Rebecca Podos (eds)
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy
$2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen (ed)
No Filter and Other Lies
$1.99 No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado
The Killing Code
$2.99 The Killing Code by Ellie Marney 
