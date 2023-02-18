Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: February 18, 2023 Deals Feb 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton Get This Deal $1.99 Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales Get This Deal $1.99 Fever Crumb by Philip Reeve Get This Deal $1.99 Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta Get This Deal $2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $2.99 Light It Up by Kekla Magoon Get This Deal $1.99 Castles In Their Bones by Laura Sebastian Get This Deal $3.99 Dark Shores by Danielle L. Jensen Get This Deal $3.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold 30 Must-Read SFF Books By Black Authors They Had It Coming: 13 of The Best "Good for Her" Horror Books 9 Frustratingly-Good Friends To Enemies To Lovers Books Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books The Dark Corner of BookTok: All the Horror Books That Scare the Sh*t Out of HorrorTok