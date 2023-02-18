Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: February 18, 2023

The Belles
$1.99 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Perfect on Paper
$1.99 Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales 
Fever Crumb
$1.99 Fever Crumb by Philip Reeve
Debating Darcy
$1.99 Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta 
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy
$2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen
Light It Up
$2.99 Light It Up by Kekla Magoon 
Castles In Their Bones
$1.99 Castles In Their Bones by Laura Sebastian 
Dark Shores
$3.99 Dark Shores by Danielle L. Jensen
A Clash of Steel
$3.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee
Be Dazzled
$1.99 Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala 
