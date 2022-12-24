Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: December 24, 2022

Unclaimed Baggage
$2.99 Unclaimed Baggage by Jen Doll
Blood Heir
$1.99 Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao
Once Upon a K Prom
$4.99 Once Upon a K Prom by Kat Cho 
A Skinful of Shadows
$1.99 A Skinful of Shadows by Frances Hardinge 
So, This Is Christmas
$2.99 So, This Is Christmas by Tracy Andreen
Check Please: Book One
$2.99 Check Please: Book One by Ngozi Ukazu
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen
$4.99 Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun
$3.99 Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa
In Every Generation
$4.99 In Every Generation by Kendare Blake
The Game of Love and Death
$1.99 The Game of Love and Death by Martha Brockenbrough 
