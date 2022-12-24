Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: December 24, 2022 Deals Dec 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Unclaimed Baggage by Jen Doll Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao Get This Deal $4.99 Once Upon a K Prom by Kat Cho Get This Deal $1.99 A Skinful of Shadows by Frances Hardinge Get This Deal $2.99 So, This Is Christmas by Tracy Andreen Get This Deal $2.99 Check Please: Book One by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $4.99 Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw Get This Deal $3.99 Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa Get This Deal $4.99 In Every Generation by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $1.99 The Game of Love and Death by Martha Brockenbrough Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves Huntsville Public Library (TX) Privatized After Pride Display These Are Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2022 Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave 8 Mythology Books for Adults Books That Have Gotten Better With Age