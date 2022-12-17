Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: December 17, 2022 Deals Dec 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Instructions for Dancing by Nicole Yoon Get This Deal $2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $4.99 Jackpot by Nic Stone Get This Deal $2.99 Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau Get This Deal $2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $3.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray Get This Deal $1.99 Recommended For You by Laura Silverman Get This Deal $2.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones Get This Deal $1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas Get This Deal $4.99 Revolution by Jennifer Donnelly Get This Deal You Might Also Like 25 of the Best Nonfiction Books of All Time The 12 Best Graphic Novels and Comics of 2022 The 10 (Well, 20) Best Romance Novels of 2022 2023 Adaptations to Get Excited About The Bookish Internet Killed My Reading Life Explore Indigenous Futurisms With these SFF Books by Indigenous Authors