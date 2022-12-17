Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: December 17, 2022

Instructions for Dancing
$2.99 Instructions for Dancing by Nicole Yoon
The Red Palace
$2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur 
Jackpot
$4.99 Jackpot by Nic Stone 
Kisses and Croissants
$2.99 Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau
Incendiary
$2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova
The Diviners
$3.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray 
Recommended For You
$1.99 Recommended For You by Laura Silverman
The Bone Houses
$2.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones
On The Come Up
$1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas
Revolution
$4.99 Revolution by Jennifer Donnelly
