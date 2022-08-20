Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: August 20, 2022 Deals Aug 20, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All Ways Black and Penguin Random HouseThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House. $4.99 The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black Get This Deal $2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest Get This Deal $1.99 Not Even Bones by Rebecca Schaeffer Get This Deal $1.99 The Loneliest Girl in the Universe by Lauren James Get This Deal $4.99 Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh Get This Deal $.99 Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable Get This Deal $1.99 Serpentine by Cindy Pon Get This Deal $2.99 Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Quiz: Are You Calvin or Hobbes? 20 Genre-Blending Graphic Novels 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Florida School District Puts Warnings on 100 Books, including EVERYWHERE BABIES