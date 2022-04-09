Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: April 9, 2022 Community Apr 9, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook of The Silent Unseen by Amanda McCrinaThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by the audiobook of The Silent Unseen by Amanda McCrina. $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger Get This Deal $1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan Get This Deal $2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride Get This Deal $2..99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $.99 Queen's Peril by E. K. Johnston Get This Deal $1.99 We'll Never Be Apart by Emiko Jean Get This Deal $1.99 Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta Get This Deal You Might Also Like Why I Deleted My Goodreads TBR (And Why You Probably Should, Too) 15 of the Best Books for Seniors Get Scared This Spring: This Season's Most Anticipated Horror Books Williamson County (TN) Schools Lock Students Out of Digital Resources Your Guide to Spring 2022 YA Books: April-June The Rivalry of Dear Abby and Ann Landers