Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: April 9, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook of The Silent Unseen by Amanda McCrina

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by the audiobook of The Silent Unseen by Amanda McCrina.

Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger
Get This Deal
The Astonishing Color of After
$1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan
Get This Deal
Me (Moth)
$2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
Get This Deal
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2..99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
Get This Deal
Queen's Peril
$.99 Queen's Peril by E. K. Johnston
Get This Deal
We'll Never Be Apart
$1.99 We'll Never Be Apart by Emiko Jean
Get This Deal
Today Tonight Tomorrow
$1.99 Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Get This Deal
Gearbreakers
$2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
Get This Deal