Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals: May 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook of I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by the audiobook of I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston.

Internment
$1.99 Internment by Samira Ahmed 
Get This Deal
A Clash of Steel
$2.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee
Get This Deal
The Enigma Game
$2.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein
Get This Deal
Each of Us a Desert
$2.99 Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
Get This Deal
Crushing
$ Crushing by Sophie Burrows
Get This Deal
Displacement
$2.99 Displacement by Kiku Hughes
Get This Deal
Somewhere Only We Know
$2.99 Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo
Get This Deal
Under The Empyrean Sky
$1.99 Under The Empyrean Sky by Chuck Wendig
Get This Deal