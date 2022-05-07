Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals: May 7, 2022 Deals May 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook of I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuistonThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by the audiobook of I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston. $1.99 Internment by Samira Ahmed Get This Deal $2.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee Get This Deal $2.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal $2.99 Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro Get This Deal $ Crushing by Sophie Burrows Get This Deal $2.99 Displacement by Kiku Hughes Get This Deal $2.99 Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo Get This Deal $1.99 Under The Empyrean Sky by Chuck Wendig Get This Deal You Might Also Like "Libraries Are Promoting an Agenda to Destroy Families": Idaho State Rep Partners on Program to Remove Books from Libraries The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of New Adventure Fantasy Books To Explore Florida Public School Cancels Free Online Math and Reading Services Because of Bill The Most Popular YA Books on TikTok The 20 Most Influential Memoirs of All Time