Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals for April 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Allegedly
$4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
I'll Take Everything You Have
$2.99 I'll Take Everything You Have by James Klise
Rubi Ramos's Recipe for Success
$2.99 Rubi Ramos's Recipe for Success by Jessica Parra
With a Little Luck
$4.99 With a Little Luck by Marissa Meyer
The Prison Healer
$4.49 The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
Wildblood
$2.99 Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
Here Lies Daniel Tate
$2.99 Here Lies Daniel Tate by Cristin Terrill
These Hollow Vows
$4.99 These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
