Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals for April 20, 2024 Deals Apr 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger Get This Deal $4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Take Everything You Have by James Klise Get This Deal $2.99 Rubi Ramos's Recipe for Success by Jessica Parra Get This Deal $4.99 With a Little Luck by Marissa Meyer Get This Deal $4.49 The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni Get This Deal $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers Get This Deal $2.99 Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood Get This Deal $2.99 Here Lies Daniel Tate by Cristin Terrill Get This Deal $4.99 These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan Get This Deal You Might Also Like QUIZ: Pick Your Favorite '90s Movies and Get a Book Rec 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels Best New Fantasy Books for Your Book Club Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge It's Art, Baby: Spring 2024 YA Comics and Graphic Novels The Most Beautiful Libraries in the World