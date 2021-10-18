The Creative Gene by Hideo Kojima The Creative Gene by Hideo Kojima The Creative Gene by Hideo Kojima
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals of the Day: October 18, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
St. Martin's Press

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Press. 

Today’s Featured Deals

Remote Control
$2.99 Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Winter's Orbit
$2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell
Get This Deal
The Unbroken
$4.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Get This Deal
Flowers for the Sea
$3.99 Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn
Get This Deal
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!