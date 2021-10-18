Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals of the Day: October 18, 2021 Deals Oct 18, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. St. Martin's PressToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Press. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell Get This Deal $4.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark Get This Deal $3.99 Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn Get This Deal