Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot's SFF Deals of the Day for May 23, 2022 Deals May 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Criminal ElementToday's edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element. $1.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen Get This Deal $2.99 Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro Get This Deal $4.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $4.99 Rolling in the Deep by Mira Grant Get This Deal