Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals of the Day for May 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Criminal Element

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element.

A Beginning at the End
$1.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Each of Us a Desert
$2.99 Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
Get This Deal
Prime Meridian
$4.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Rolling in the Deep
$4.99 Rolling in the Deep by Mira Grant
Get This Deal