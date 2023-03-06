Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals of the Day for March 6, 2023 Deals Mar 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden Get This Deal $1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay Get This Deal $1.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton Get This Deal $1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal $0.99 Burning Roses by S.L. Huang Get This Deal $1.99 Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh Get This Deal $1.99 The Iron King (Special Edition) by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read The Bestselling Fantasy Books of All Time 6 Extremely Disturbing Books You HAVE to Read Must-Read Books Based On Your D&D Class We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 10 Books Like LEGENDS AND LATTES