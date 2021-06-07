Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Riot Headline Meet the Winners of the 56th Annual Nebula Awards

Book Riot’s SFF Deals of the Day for June 7, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Full Tilt Boogie - the new YA space opera graphic novel

Today's edition of SFF Deals is sponsored by Full Tilt Boogie - the new YA space opera graphic novel.

Deathless
$2.99 Deathless by Catherynne M. Valente
Get This Deal
Angelfall
$0.99 Angelfall by Susan Ee
Get This Deal
The Book of the Unnamed Midwife
$0.99 The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison
Get This Deal
Rosewater
$0.99 Rosewater by Tade Thompson
Get This Deal
Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!