Book Riot’s SFF Deals for September 26, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

The Hidden Palace
$1.99 The Hidden Palace by Helene Wecker
Kindred
$4.99 Kindred by Octavia Butler
Over the Woodward Wall
$2.99 Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker, aka Seanan McGuire
Sing the Four Quarters
$2.99 Sing the Four Quarters by Tanya Huff
