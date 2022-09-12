Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for September 12, 2022 Deals Sep 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden ThomasToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas. $2.99 Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 The Burning God by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi Get This Deal You Might Also Like 30 of the Buzziest, Best Fall Books of 2022 19 of the Best Award-Winning Mystery Novels + 1 True Crime The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 8 Fantasy Books Set in Cities in the United Kingdom 10 New Nonfiction Books Out in September to Add to Your TBR 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now