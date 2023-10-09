Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Sleeping Giants
$1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel 
Get This Deal
The Keeper of the Night
$1.99 The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Get This Deal
Hall of Smoke
$1.99 Hall of Smoke by H. M. Long
Get This Deal
Gilded Cage
$1.99 Gilded Cage by Vic James
Get This Deal
Finna
$1.99 Finna by Nino Cipri
Get This Deal
Chlorine
$1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal
The City Beautiful
$2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
Get This Deal