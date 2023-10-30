Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Meddling Kids
$1.99 Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero
Get This Deal
Trouble on Triton
$2.99 Trouble on Triton by Samuel R. Delany
Get This Deal
Rabbits
$1.99 Rabbits by Terry Miles
Get This Deal
The End We Start From
$1.99 The End We Start From by Megan Hunter
Get This Deal
On Earth as It Is on Television
$1.99 On Earth as It Is on Television by Emily Jane
Get This Deal
Dead Flip
$2.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
Get This Deal
Atomic Anna
$3.99 Atomic Anna by Rachel Barenbaum
Get This Deal
Fireheart Tiger
$4.99 Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal