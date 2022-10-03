Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 3, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

A Discovery of Witches
$2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Severance
$2.99 Severance by Ling Ma
Night of the Mannequins
$2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
The Lies of Locke Lamora
$3.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
