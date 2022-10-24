Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today’s Featured Deals

The Final Strife
$1.99 The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi
The Graveyard Book
$1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman
Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond: The Complete Series
$2.99 Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond: The Complete Series by Myles McNutt
Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series
$2.99 Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series by Octavia E. Butler
Prosper's Demon
$2.99 Prosper's Demon by K. J. Parker
The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
