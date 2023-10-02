Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Night Circus
$1.99 The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Get This Deal
Old Man's War
$1.99 Old Man's War by John Scalzi
Get This Deal
Binti
$1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Hell Followed With Us
$1.99 Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White
Get This Deal
A Natural History of Dragons
$3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
Get This Deal
Chlorine
$1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal
Arch-Conspirator
$2.99 Arch-Conspirator by Veronica Roth
Get This Deal
The Little Homo Sapiens Scientist
$2.99 The Little Homo Sapiens Scientist by S. L. Huang
Get This Deal