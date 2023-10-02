Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 2, 2023 Deals Oct 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $1.99 Old Man's War by John Scalzi Get This Deal $1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $1.99 Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White Get This Deal $3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan Get This Deal $1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song Get This Deal $2.99 Arch-Conspirator by Veronica Roth Get This Deal $2.99 The Little Homo Sapiens Scientist by S. L. Huang Get This Deal You Might Also Like 6 Adaptations of Books That Their Authors Didn’t Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Sex Ed Books Don't "Groom" Kids and Teens. They Protect Them. 10 of the Most Polarizing Books to Ponder 8 Fabulous New Nonfiction Books to Add to Your TBR in October October 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations