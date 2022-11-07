Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 7, 2022 Deals Nov 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. St. Martin's PressToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Press. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Redshirts by John Scalzi Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djeli Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Witchmark by C. L. Polk Get This Deal $2.99 Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by Tendai Huchu Get This Deal $2.99 Everfair by Nisi Shawl Get This Deal $2.99 Invisible Planets by Ken Liu Get This Deal You Might Also Like 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 10 Marvelous Mushroom Books The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 10 Horror Books Coming Out This Month That Will Thrill and Chill 10 Bedtime Stories for Adults to Help You Get Some Shut Eye