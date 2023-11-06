Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 6, 2023 Deals Nov 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman Get This Deal $1.99 No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull Get This Deal $1.99 Practical Demonkeeping by Christopher Moore Get This Deal $2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $3.99 Alif the Unseen by G. Willow Wilson Get This Deal $1.99 Not Your Sidekick by C. B. Lee Get This Deal $2.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Uprising of Mesopunk Books Goodreads Releases Statement on "Review Bombing" Is tome. Your Secret to Finally Finishing Your Novel? What Are The Book-Owning and Book-Reading Habits of Americans? Two New Reports Shed Insight Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based On a Vague Description? How Isaac’s Reading List on HEARTSTOPPER is Diversifying Booklists