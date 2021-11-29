Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 29, 2021 Deals Nov 29, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TordotcomToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Tordotcom. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal