Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 28, 2022 Deals Nov 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Blue Box PressToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Blue Box Press. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $2.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal $2.99 Witchmark by C. L. Polk Get This Deal $4.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $2.99 When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $2.99 Redshirts by John Scalzi Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal $4.99 Book of Night by Holly Black Get This Deal $2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow Get This Deal $1.99 Chapterhouse: Dune by Frank Herbert Get This Deal $2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 Memory's Legion (Expanse Stories) by James S. A. Corey Get This Deal $3.99 Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years Words of Power: 8 Fantasy Books With Word-Based or Book-Based Magic Systems 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite: Which Is Better For You? I Read Nick Offerman's Favorite Books and Now I Love Him Even More The Best Tablet For Reading: 2022 Picks