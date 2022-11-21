Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. 

Today’s Featured Deals

The Princess Bride
$1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman
Get This Deal
Piranesi
$4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
The Memory Librarian
$2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe
Get This Deal
The Rules of Magic
$1.99 The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
Celtic Tales
$2.99 Celtic Tales by Kate Forrester
Get This Deal
The Empress of Salt and Fortune
$4.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
$2.99 The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson
Get This Deal
Emperor Mollusk versus The Sinister Brain
$1.99 Emperor Mollusk versus The Sinister Brain by A. Lee Martinez
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations