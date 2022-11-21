Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 21, 2022 Deals Nov 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman Get This Deal $4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $1.99 The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $2.99 Celtic Tales by Kate Forrester Get This Deal $4.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $2.99 The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson Get This Deal $1.99 Emperor Mollusk versus The Sinister Brain by A. Lee Martinez Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post 2022 National Book Awards Winners Announced How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?