Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 14, 2022 Deals Nov 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Heart of the Sun Warrior, book 2 in an epic fantasy duology!Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Heart of the Sun Warrior, book 2 in an epic fantasy duology! Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $2.99 Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Neuromancer by William Gibson Get This Deal $2.99 The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $3.99 The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon Get This Deal $2.99 Gil's All Fright Diner by A. Lee Martinez Get This Deal $2.99 Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi Get This Deal $2.99 Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers Science Fiction Trouble Feature: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Books Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 10 Grimdark Comics for Gloomy Nights