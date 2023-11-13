Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 13, 2023 Deals Nov 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $1.99 Neuromancer by William Gibson Get This Deal $2.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado Get This Deal $1.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White Get This Deal $2.99 The Penultimate Truth by Philip K. Dick Get This Deal $2.99 Wendy, Darling by A. C. Wise Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily The Best High Fantasy Books for Magical Escapes