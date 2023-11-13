Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Ninth House
$2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal
Neuromancer
$1.99 Neuromancer by William Gibson
Get This Deal
A Beginning at the End
$2.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Burn Down, Rise Up
$1.99 Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
Get This Deal
Prime Meridian
$1.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Get This Deal
The Penultimate Truth
$2.99 The Penultimate Truth by Philip K. Dick
Get This Deal
Wendy, Darling
$2.99 Wendy, Darling by A. C. Wise
Get This Deal