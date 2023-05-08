Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 8, 2023 Deals May 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $1.99 Ultimate Star Wars New Edition by DK Publishing Get This Deal $2.99 Strike the Zither by Joan He Get This Deal $1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White Get This Deal $2.49 Meru by S.B. Divya Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy 8 Summer Mystery Books to Heat Up Your TBR Fantasy Books for People Who Don't Like Fantasy Books Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 40 of the Most Anticipated Beach Reads of 2023