Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 8, 2023

Today’s Featured Deals

Gideon the Ninth
$2.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Annihilation
$1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
Ultimate Star Wars New Edition
$1.99 Ultimate Star Wars New Edition by DK Publishing
Strike the Zither
$2.99 Strike the Zither by Joan He
Chilling Effect
$1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
The Year of the Witching
$1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Meru
$2.49 Meru by S.B. Divya 
